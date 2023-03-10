Broncos Releasing RB Chase Edmonds

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are cutting RB Chase Edmonds on Friday.

Denver will create $5.92 million in cap space by parting ways with Edmonds.

Edmonds, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In 2022, Edmonds appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and five for the Broncos, rushing 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 24 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.