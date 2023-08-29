Broncos Releasing WR Montrell Washington

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Broncos are releasing WR Montrell Washington.

Washington, 24, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 15 games and had 32 punt returns for 271 yards and 18 kick returns for 340 yards.