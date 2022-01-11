Broncos Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Ryan O’Halloran reports that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job.
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Broncos’ job:
- Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)
- Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)
- Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)
- Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)
- Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)
- Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)
- Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Requested)
- Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson
- Bengals OC a (Requested)
Callahan, 37, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.
Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.
In 2021, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 13 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 23 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!