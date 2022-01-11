Broncos Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Ryan O’Halloran reports that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Broncos’ job:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC a (Requested)

Callahan, 37, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2021, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 13 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 23 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.