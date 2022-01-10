Broncos Request Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have formally requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head-coaching vacancy.

Rapoport says you can expect Quinn to be a “strong candidate” for this job.

Denver has also requested an interview with Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led to the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.