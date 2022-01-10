Broncos Request Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.