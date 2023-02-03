Broncos Request Interview With Steelers LBs Coach Brian Flores

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job.

Flores is still in the running for the Cardinals head-coaching job, but has interviewed for multiple coordinator jobs including with the Vikings, Falcons and Browns.

Reports have said that new Broncos HC Sean Payton is interested in retaining Ejiro Evero but it remains to be seen what will happen there.

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Flores and the Broncos’ search for a defensive coordinator as it becomes available.