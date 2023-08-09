Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Knee Sprain

According to Mike Klis, Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey will miss two or three weeks with a knee sprain suffered in Tuesday’s practice.

McGlinchey got his legs rolled up on during a run play and had to exit practice. Although not ideal, it’s certainly an injury that could have been worse and knocked McGlinchey out for a lot longer, so Denver is somewhat fortunate.

The current timeline would have McGlinchey back in time for the Week 1 game against the Raiders.

McGlinchey, 28, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. He played out the final year of his deal and signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos.

In 2022, McGlinchey appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and made 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.