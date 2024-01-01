Broncos S Delarrin Turner-Yell Has Torn ACL, Going On IR

Broncos HC Sean Payton informed reporters that S Delarrin Turner-Yell has a torn ACL and will be placed on injured reserve, per Troy Renck.

Given the timing of the injury and the standard nine to 12-month recovery from ACL surgery, this will unfortunately likely impact Turner-Yell’s 2024 season as well.

Turner-Yell, 24, was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Turner-Yell appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 34 total tackles and one pass deflection.