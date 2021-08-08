Broncos Sign DT Lorenzo Neal, Waive S Tedric Thompson

The Broncos announced they have signed DT Lorenzo Neal to the roster.

We've signed DT Lorenzo Neal. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 8, 2021

In a corresponding move, Denver waived S Tedric Thompson.

Thompson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract when Seattle released him in March after unsuccessfully shopping him in trade talks.

The Chiefs signed Thompson to a contract soon after before waiving him midseason. Thompson was claimed by the Browns before being waived again.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.