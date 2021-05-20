Broncos Sign OT Cameron Fleming, Waive QB Case Cookus

The Denver Broncos officially signed OT Cameron Fleming to a contract on Thursday and waived QB Case Cookus.

Fleming was among the free agents to try out for the Broncos last week.

Fleming, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and he returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

In 2020, Fleming appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Cookus, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos signed him to a contract last week.

During his college career at Northern Arizona, Cookus completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over the course of 41 games and five seasons. He also rushed for 232 yards and six touchdowns.