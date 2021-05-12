Broncos Sign Sixth-Round WR Seth Williams

The Denver Broncos have signed sixth-round WR Seth Williams to a four-year contract, according to Mike Klis.
The Broncos have now signed three of their 10 draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|2
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|Quinn Meinerz
|OL
|3
|Baron Browning
|LB
|5
|Caden Stearns
|S
|Signed
|5
|Jamar Johnson
|S
|6
|Seth Williams
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Kary Vincent
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jonathan Cooper
|LB
|7
|Marquiss Spencer
|DE
Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Auburn. He was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team and led the team in receiving yards each of the past two seasons.
The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 219 overall in the second round.
Williams is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million with a $130,707 million signing bonus.
During his college career, Williams caught 132 passes for 2,124 yards (16.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns in 36 career games.
