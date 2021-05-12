Broncos Sign Sixth-Round WR Seth Williams

The Denver Broncos have signed sixth-round WR Seth Williams to a four-year contract, according to Mike Klis.

The Broncos have now signed three of their 10 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Patrick Surtain II CB 2 Javonte Williams RB 3 Quinn Meinerz OL 3 Baron Browning LB 5 Caden Stearns S Signed 5 Jamar Johnson S 6 Seth Williams WR Signed 7 Kary Vincent CB Signed 7 Jonathan Cooper LB 7 Marquiss Spencer DE

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Auburn. He was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team and led the team in receiving yards each of the past two seasons.

The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 219 overall in the second round.

Williams is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million with a $130,707 million signing bonus.

During his college career, Williams caught 132 passes for 2,124 yards (16.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns in 36 career games.