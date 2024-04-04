Broncos Signing C Sam Mustipher

According to Parker Gabriel, the Broncos are signing C Sam Mustipher to a contract on Thursday.

Mustipher, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Chicago brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season and he was once again waived before the season and re-signed to the practice squad. However, he earned a promotion to the roster in October and was able to stick from there.

The Bears re-signed Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. They declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last offseason and he eventually caught on with the Ravens.

In 2023, Mustipher appeared in nine games for the Ravens and started twice at center.