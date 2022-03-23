Broncos Signing CB K’Waun Williams To Two-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos announced that they’ve signed CB K’Waun Williams to a two-year deal.

Aaron Wilson reports that the deal carries a maximum value of $7 million.

Williams, 30, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option in 2020 and brought him back on a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 52 tackles, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.