Broncos Signing CB Levi Wallace

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms with CB Levi Wallace, as expected with his second visit to the team facility today.

He gives the team another veteran with starting experience for the No. 2 corner spot.

Wallace, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo waived him at the start of the 2018 season and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on one-year contracts each of the past two years before signing on with the Steelers to a two-year deal in 2022.

He concluded his contract with Pittsburgh and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Wallace appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.