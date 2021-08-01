Broncos Signing CB Rojesterman Farris

Ryan O’Halloran reports that the Denver Broncos are signing CB Rojesterman Farris to a contract.

Farris, 23, went undrafted out of Hawaii back in 2020 and signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Farris was eventually waived by the Falcons and then caught on with the Chicago Bears before being let go prior to the season.

During his five years at Hawaii, Farris recorded 169 tackles, four interceptions, 25 deflections, and one defensive touchdown.