Broncos Signing QB Brett Rypien To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.

Brett Rypien 

Rypien, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. 

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster in October but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad in December. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season. 

In 2020, Rypien appeared in three games for the Broncos, completing 27-40 pass attempts (67.5 percent) for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. 

During his college career at Boise State, Rypien was the MWC Offensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-MWC selection as a senior. He threw for 13,578 yards while completing 64 percent of his passes and 90 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 50 games.

