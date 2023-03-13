Broncos Signing QB Jarrett Stidham To Two-Year, $10M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The contract includes $5 million guaranteed and another $4 million available in incentives.

Reports had said that Stidham was someone the Raiders could look to re-sign and pair with a rookie quarterback in 2023. However, it appears as though the Broncos proved to be his best option in the end.

Stidham, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

Stidham was traded to the Raiders last year and finished out the season in Las Vegas.

In 2022, Stidham appeared in five games for the Raiders and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 656 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.