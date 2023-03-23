Broncos Signing RB Tony Jones Jr. To One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are signing RB Tony Jones, Jr. to a one-year deal, according to Mike Klis.

Jones, 25, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season. The Saints opted to waive Jones, but was picked up by the Seahawks just a couple days later.

Jones lasted just a couple of weeks in Seattle before he was waived. The Seahawks decided to bring him back to their practice squad back in January.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in six games, two for the Saints and four for the Seahawks. He rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries to go along with five receptions for 30 yards receiving and no touchdowns.