Broncos Signing WR Elijah Moore To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing WR Elijah Moore to the practice squad.

He had a visit with the team yesterday following his release by the Bills.

To make room on the practice squad, the Broncos are releasing WR Kyrese Rowan, according to Chris Tomasson.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

The Bills signed Moore to a one-year deal in March, but cut him loose after the trade deadline.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught nine passes for 112 yards receiving and no touchdowns.