NFL Approved Five Rule Changes For Upcoming Season

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL voted to pass five rule changes that were on the ballot at today’s owners meetings for the upcoming 2026 season.

The list, per Pelissero, all four of which were proposed by the competition committee:

Permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game. Eliminate the kicking team’s incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line. Modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team in the setup zone. Allow League personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field, and allow a flag to be called from the league office. For one year only, allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event of a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.

A proposal by the Browns that had been advanced by the competition committee to allow draft pick trades five years out instead of three had already been withdrawn by Cleveland after it received little support.

Proposal No. 4 was amended to allow the league office to call a foul in those situations in addition to disqualifications.