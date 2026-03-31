Commanders Sign DT D.J. Davidson

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed former Giants DT D.J. Davidson.

Davidson, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Giants. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with New York and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time this offseason.

In 2025, Davidson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defense.