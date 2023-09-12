Broncos TE Greg Dulcich Out Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Adam Schefter reports that Broncos TE Greg Dulcich is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

Schefter notes that this is the same hamstring that cost him the first five games last year.

Dulcich could be a candidate for injured reserve in the coming days.

Dulcich, 23, was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dulcich appeared in 10 games and recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.