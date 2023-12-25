Broncos To Release S Kareem Jackson

According to Troy Renck, the Broncos are releasing veteran S Kareem Jackson with the hope of re-signing him to the practice squad.

He has a roster exemption from his latest suspension that is set to expire, and Denver needs to figure out how to keep him without losing a different player on the roster.

Jackson’s backup, S P.J. Locke, has been solid in his absence, so the veteran does not appear to be returning to a starting role.

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in eight games and recorded 51 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.