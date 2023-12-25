Broncos To Release S Kareem Jackson

According to Troy Renck, the Broncos are releasing veteran S Kareem Jackson with the hope of re-signing him to the practice squad.
He has a roster exemption from his latest suspension that is set to expire, and Denver needs to figure out how to keep him without losing a different player on the roster.
Jackson’s backup, S P.J. Locke, has been solid in his absence, so the veteran does not appear to be returning to a starting role.
Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.
Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Jackson has appeared in eight games and recorded 51 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!