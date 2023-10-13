Broncos Will Listen To Trade Offers For ‘Pretty Much Anyone’

Albert Breer of SI.com writes that the Broncos are the team to watch leading up to this year’s trade deadline.

According to Breer, the Bronso will listen to trade offers for “pretty much anyone” at this point.

Before this year’s draft, the Broncos were reportedly looking for at least a first-round pick for WR Jerry Jeudy and a second-round pick for WR Courtland Sutton .

and a second-round pick for WR . Other Bronco players to watch, per Breer, include LT Garett Bolles , S Justin Simmons and LB Josey Jewell .

, S and LB . As for CB Patrick Surtain II, Breer says Denver has received calls about him, but it’s “pretty unlikely” the Broncos would trade one of the premier young cornerbacks in the league.

Reports had mentioned EDGE Frank Clark as a possible trade candidate, but reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Denver is expected to release him Friday.

Given the state of the team, it makes sense that Sean Payton would be prioritizing future picks for some of their notable players.

Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He is in the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past March worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Jeudy has appeared in five games and caught 20 passes for 222 yards receiving and no touchdowns for the Broncos.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $14 million and $13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton has appeared in six games and caught 25 passes for 275 yards receiving and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

We’ll have more on the Broncos ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.