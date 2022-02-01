Browns Assistant Chad O’Shea Among Giants OC Candidates

According to Dan Graziano, Browns WR coach/passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea is one of the candidates being considered by the Giants for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

New Giants HC Brian Daboll appeared to be targeting former Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey, but he’ll be staying in Buffalo with a promotion to Daboll’s old job.

O’Shea worked with Daboll in New England and was the offensive coordinator for one season with the Dolphins in 2019.

O’Shea, 49, began his coaching career at Houston as a graduate assistant for the 1996 season. From there, he worked his way up to TEs coach/special teams coach before departing for his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2003.

O’Shea later caught on with the Vikings and spent three years in Minnesota before the Patriots hired him as their WRs coach in 2009. The Dolphins hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2019 only to let him go after one season. He landed with the Browns as their WR coach/pass game coordinator.

In 2019, the Dolphins’ offense was No. 27 in total yards, No. 25 in points scored, No. 32 in rushing yards and No. 12 passing yards.