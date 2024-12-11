Giants QB Tommy DeVito Expected To Start Week 15

Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Tommy DeVito is expected to start Week 15 against the Ravens with Drew Lock dealing with a heel injury, per Dan Duggan.

Lock has started the last two games for New York but has been in a walking boot throughout the week. This means that DeVito will now have an opportunity to get his second start of the season.

DeVito, 26, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

In 2024, DeVito has appeared in two games for the Giants and has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 189 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.