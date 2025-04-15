Giants Release DT Ross Blacklock

The New York Giants have released DT Ross Blacklock, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Blacklock, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings in 2022 in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick.

He was among their final roster cuts in 2023 and later signed on with the Jaguars. Jacksonville let him go in November 2023 and he caught on with the Titans a month later for the rest of the season.

The Giants signed Blaclock to their practice squad in December 2024 and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season.

In 2023, Blacklock appeared in four total games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded two tackles.