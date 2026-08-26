Browns Cut Two Today

The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived TE Brenden Bates from injured reserve and waived DE Benton Whitley.

We’ve waived TE Brenden Bates from injured reserve and also waived DE Benton Whitley — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 26, 2026

Bates was not counting against the 91-man roster after being waived with an injury designation and reverting to IR earlier this month.

Bates, 26, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and the Jets quickly claimed him off waivers.

Cleveland signed Bates off the Jets’ practice squad in December 2024, but he was waived after making their initial 53-man roster in 2025.

Bates was on the Browns’ practice squad but was claimed by Houston. He was waived again by Houston and claimed back by Cleveland.

In 2025, Bates appeared in three games for the Texans and six games for the Browns. He caught four passes on five targets for 48 yards.