Browns Expected To Be ‘Squarely In Mix’ To Sign DL Dre’Mont Jones

A league source tells Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Browns are expected to be “squarely in the mix” to sign Broncos free agent DL Dre’Mont Jones.

Jones is a Cleveland native and is expected to have a significant free agent market in the coming days.

According to Aaron Wilson, Jones could walk away with a contract that pays him between $17 million to $20 million per year.

Jones said he has always been a fan of the Browns and feels he would be a good fit on the defensive line next to DE Myles Garrett.

“That would be crazy good,” Jones said, via Cleveland.com. “I’ve only seen and heard good things about him on and off the field, so that’d be cool to have. I’ve been around some good players so it wouldn’t be anything new.”

Jones, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

