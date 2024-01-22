Browns Hiring Former Alabama OC Tommy Rees To Staff

According to Zac Jackson, the Browns are hiring former Alabama OC Tommy Rees to a position on their offensive coaching staff.

He says while Cleveland is still finalizing things, including Rees’ exact title, the expectation is he’ll work as the TE coach and possibly as passing game coordinator.

He’s available after Alabama HC Nick Saban retired and was replaced by Washington HC Kalen DeBoer.

Rees, 31, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023.