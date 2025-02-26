Browns Interviewed Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward & Jalen Milroe At Combine

The Cleveland Browns had a formal Combine interview with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, per HC Kevin Stefanski via Mary Kay Cabot.

They did the same with Miami QB Cam Ward, per Scott Petrak, and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, per Cabot.

Sanders and Ward are already scheduled for official visits with Cleveland, so this isn’t a surprise. There’s a good chance the Browns host Milroe for a visit as well.

The Browns are heavily weighing taking a quarterback this draft, potentially or even probably with the No. 2 overall pick. Ward and Sanders would be the leading contenders to go at No. 2, with Milroe an option later on if they decide to pass.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.