Browns Interviewing Jim Schwartz For Defensive Coordinator

According to Albert Breer, the Browns are interviewing former Lions head coach and veteran NFL DC Jim Schwartz for their vacancy at defensive coordinator.

He joins a growing list of candidates that also includes Steelers LB coach Brian Flores and Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo.

Schwartz, 56, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent) including one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ defensive coordinator search as the news is available.