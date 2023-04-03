Browns & Jets Have Free Agent Visits Scheduled With DT Al Woods

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns and Jets have free-agent visits scheduled with former Seahawks DT Al Woods this week.

Woods was released by Seattle in a cost-cutting move. Although he’s 36, he was still an effective nose tackle and run stopper for the Seahawks in 2022.

Both the Browns and Jets have been looking to reinforce their defensive tackle position this offseason.

Woods, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal during the 2021 offseason.

From there, Seattle opted to re-sign Woods once again to a two-year extension. However, he was cut following the 2022 season.

In 2022, Woods appeared in 14 games for Seattle and recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended.