Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Doubtful To Play Again

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that it is doubtful that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ever plays for the Browns again after his severe neck injury in 2024.

Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized and placed on a backboard after a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Owusu-Koramoah spent all of last season on the physically unable to perform list. When he was ruled out for the year, Owusu-Koramoah said in a statement that he doesn’t “know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.”

Owusu-Koramoah, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Browns out of Notre Dame back in 2021. He has 308 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles in 49 career games.

He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million, which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus, when he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million. The contract includes $25 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 8 games for the Browns, recording 54 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception.

We will have more news on JOK as it becomes available.