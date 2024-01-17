Browns Making Offensive Staff Changes

According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Browns fired RB coach Stump Mitchell and TE coach T.C. McCartney on Tuesday.

Anderson also says the Browns fired OC Alex Van Pelt, and he was informing people he had been let go. However, Ian Rapoport says Van Pelt remains under contract and no other final decisions have been made, so that’s a situation to continue to watch.

This is an interesting shakeup for Cleveland. Mitchell is one of the most tenured and highly regarded RB coaches in the league and Van Pelt has been with the Browns for four seasons.

All three coaches were popular with the players, per Anderson.

Van Pelt, 53, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator.