Browns Pick Up $2.7M Of Cap Space By Reworking David Njoku’s Deal

Field Yates reports that the Browns recently restructured the contract of TE David Njoku and in turn, created $2.736 million of available cap space.

This is the third contract the Browns have reworked in recent days and they now have over $37 million to work with.

Njoku, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of last year for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland last year.

In 2022, David Njoku appeared in 14 games for the Browns and caught 58 passes for 628 yards receiving and four touchdowns.