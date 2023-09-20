Browns Place RB Nick Chubb On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are placing RB Nick Chubb on season-ending injured reserve.

Chubb suffered a multi-ligament knee injury with Anderson confirming that he tore his meniscus. He also sustained a prior major knee injury during his college career at Georgia.

There was reportedly “initial talk” that Chubb could potentially need two surgeries to address the knee injury he sustained during Monday’s loss to the Steelers.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in back in 2021.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10.850,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.