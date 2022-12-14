Browns Promote LB Jermaine Carter, Sign Two Players To PS

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have promoted LB Jermaine Carter from the practice squad and signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Jermaine Carter to the active roster and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2022

Carter, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signing bonus.

He caught on with the Browns practice squad ahead of the 2022 season and has bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2022, Carter has appeared in three games and recorded two tackles.

Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.

The Bills released him and re-signed him to their practice squad recently, but cut him loose this week.

In 2021, Stevenson appeared in five games for the Bills but was not targeted on offense. He added 165 kickoff return yards and 132 punt return yards on special teams.

During his four-year college career, Stevenson recorded 147 receptions for 2,269 yards (15.4 YPC) and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed 26 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games.