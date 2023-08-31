Browns Re-Sign DT Maurice Hurst, Place LB Jordan Kunasyzk On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve and re-signed DT Maurice Hurst.

Kunasyzk will have to miss at least the first four games of the season before he’s eligible to return.

Hurst, 28, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021 but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2021, Hurst appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles.