Browns Re-Sign OT Greg Senat

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have re-signed OT Greg Senat to a one-year deal.

Senat was a member of the Browns practice squad in 2020 until Dallas signed him away midseason.

Senat, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Wagner in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million deal but was placed on injured reserve and missed his entire rookie season.

Senat made the Ravens final roster coming out of the preseason in 2019, but was waived and later claimed by the Chiefs. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve before being waived. He caught on with Cleveland’s practice squad in 2020 and was signed to Dallas’ active roster.

In 2020, Senat appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and made no starts.