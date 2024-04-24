Buccaneers Waive DB Richard LeCounte

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they’ve waived defensive back Richard LeCounte III.

LeCounte, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Browns.

However, LeCounte was on and off of their roster over the next year. He signed a futures contract with the Rams last year but was waived coming out of the preseason. He eventually caught on with the Buccaneers at the start of the season.

For his career, LeCounte has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and Buccaneers, recording three tackles.