Browns Request Interview With Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores

According to Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Steelers LB coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

After firing DC Joe Woods today, the Browns have also requested an interview with Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo. Flores also worked in New England, so the Browns could be looking to recreate some of the Patriots success on that side of the ball.

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.