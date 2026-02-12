Browns Requesting DC Interview With Texans Assistant Cory Undlin

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are requesting an interview with Texans pass game coordinator Cory Undlin for their DC opening.

It’s worth noting Undlin worked under former Browns DC Jim Schwartz from 2016 to 2019.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Browns’ DC vacancy:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OLBs coach Charlie Bullen (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley (Requested)

(Requested) Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin (Requested)

Undlin, 54, began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at California Lutheran. He took his first NFL coaching job in 2004 a defensive coaching assistant for the Patriots.

From there, Undlin worked for the Browns, Jaguars and Broncos before the Eagles hired him as their DBs coach in 2015. The Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season, but he was let go after one year and spent two years in San Francisco as a pass game specialist/secondary coach.

Houston hired Undlin in 2023 as their defensive pass game coordinator and he’s remained in that role since.

In 2020, the Lions defense ranked No. 32 in yards allowed, No. 32 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.