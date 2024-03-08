Browns Restructure LT Jedrick Wills Jr’s Contract To Save $10.44M In Cap Space

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are restructuring LT Jedrick Wills Jr.’s fifth-year option to clear $10.44 million in cap space.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot notes that Cleveland is specifically converting $10.44 million of his $14.175 million option to a signing bonus, leaving Wills with a base salary of $1.125 million for the 2024 season.

The Browns added another void year to Wills’ contract in the restructuring, and he will now leave Cleveland with over $14 million in dead cap this year if he’s cut or traded.

Wills, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past May before restructuring his contract for the first time last August.

In 2023, Wills appeared and started in eight games for the Browns at left tackle.