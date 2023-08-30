Browns Sign 15 To PS Including QB P.J. Walker

The Cleveland Browns announced they officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, including QB P.J. Walker

The full list includes:

  1. CB Lorenzo Burns
  2. WR Jaelon Darden
  3. G Michael Dunn
  4. RB Hassan Hall
  5. DT Trysten Hill
  6. DE Sam Kamara
  7. S Tanner McCalister
  8. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  9. DE Lonnie Phelps
  10. LB Charlie Thomas III
  11. DE Isaiah Thomas
  12. WR Austin Watkins
  13. K Lucas Havrisik
  14. T Alex Leatherwood
  15. QB P.J. Walker

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March but was cut loose this week. 

In 2022, Walker appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

