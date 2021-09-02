Browns Sign CB Tim Harris & G David Moore To Practice Squad

The Browns announced they have signed CB Tim Harris and G David Moore to the practice squad.

Cleveland’s full practice squad now includes:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DT Sheldon Day TE Jordan Franks DE Porter Gustin RB John Kelly LB Elijah Lee DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens WR JoJo Natson RB Johnny Stanton DE Curtis Weaver CB Tim Harris G David Moore

Moore, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Grambling State this past April. The Panthers signed him to a rookie contract soon after, but he was waived in the middle of training camp.

The Jets claimed Moore but he was once again waived, this time during final roster cuts.

Moore was a two-year starter in college before opting out of last season.

During his college career at Grambling State, Moore appeared in 28 games and made 15 starts at left guard.

Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.

However, Harris has been on and off of their roster since then. San Francisco waived him with an injury designation earlier during camp and then released him with a settlement.

In 2020, Harris was active for two games, but did not register a statistic.

During his six-year college career, Harris recorded 109 total tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and 17 pass defenses in 35 career games.