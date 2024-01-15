Browns Sign Nine To Futures Contracts For 2024

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

WR Jaelon Darden CB Vincent Gray RB John Kelly Jr TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden T Justin Murray DE Lonnie Phelps LB Charlie Thomas III DE Isaiah Thomas DT Chris Williams

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kelly, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly and re-signed him to the practice squad. He’s been on and off the practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in four games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards.