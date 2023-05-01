Browns Sign P Joseph Charlton

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they have signed P Joseph Charlton to the roster.

He was with the team last offseason as well and will get another chance to compete for a spot.

Charlton, 26, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in July following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie, but the team released him in November of 2021.

Charlton spent three days on the Chiefs’ practice squad in December before joining the Jaguars practice squad in January. Jacksonville released him after the season ended. He caught on with the Browns on a futures deal for the 2022 season but was cut during camp.

In 2021, Charlton appeared in five games for the Panthers and once for the Jaguars, punting 24 times with an average of 40.5 yards per kick.