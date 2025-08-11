Browns Signing CB Christian Holmes

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Browns are signing CB Christian Holmes to a contract on Monday.

Holmes, 27, transferred from Missouri to Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 in his final season. He was drafted by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,753 million rookie contract that included a $93,880 signing bonus when he was waived.

The Giants claimed Holmes off waivers in training camp last year but waived him when rosters were cut to 53.

In 2023, Holmes appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded eight total tackles and one pass deflection.