Browns Signing DT Taven Bryan To One-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns are signing DT Taven Bryan to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Bryan, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $10,154,945 contract that includes a $5,465,420 signing bonus.

The Jaguars declined Bryan’s fifth-year option this past April that would have cost them $7.638 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Bryan appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.